The Case For Shunning
People like Scott Adams claim they're being silenced. But what they actually seem to object to is being understood.
A.R. Moxon
Feb 26
LOST 019 - Tailspin
What if they made the whole *episode* out of flashback? Unpacking the TV show LOST — Season 2: Episode 7
Feb 20
CONTINUITY - 1
An unpublished chapter of "The Revisionaries" for paid subscribers begins here.
A.R. Moxon
Feb 16
Expensive Lies 01 - Airborne
We've got a real-life Toxic Airborne Event in Ohio. Why? Because not having one was going to be expensive. But who pays now?
A.R. Moxon
Feb 12
Something For The Sponsors
A serialization of selected unpublished parts of "The Revisionaries" ... and my sincere thanks to my paid sponsors.
A.R. Moxon
Feb 8
LOST 018 - Give Everybody Eat
Tailies! Unpacking the TV show LOST — Season 2: Episodes 4-6
Feb 5
January 2023
Every Riot Is A Police Riot
Some thoughts on police murder in American, and the gravity of intent.
A.R. Moxon
Jan 29
LOST 017 - Down The Hatch
There's a Scotsman in my bunker! Unpacking the TV show LOST — Season 2: Episodes 1-3
Jan 23
The Rules
What is a game without rules? What are rules, if we've stopped playing the game?
A.R. Moxon
Jan 15
Happy New Sletter!
A quick check-in for subscribers of The Reframe, sent from the new platform
A.R. Moxon
Jan 1
December 2022
We're Moving
Revue is shutting down, as might have been expected. What that means for the newsletter (Substack) and for you (mostly nothing changes).
A.R. Moxon
Dec 27, 2022
The Breaking Of The Followship
Everyone’s headed to the lifeboats. For me, this newsletter has become that. A bit about where it’s been; a bit of what’s to come. Hopefully we’re just…
A.R. Moxon
Dec 27, 2022
