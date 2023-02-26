The Reframe

People like Scott Adams claim they're being silenced. But what they actually seem to object to is being understood.
A.R. Moxon
What if they made the whole *episode* out of flashback? Unpacking the TV show LOST — Season 2: Episode 7
An unpublished chapter of "The Revisionaries" for paid subscribers begins here.
A.R. Moxon
We've got a real-life Toxic Airborne Event in Ohio. Why? Because not having one was going to be expensive. But who pays now?
A.R. Moxon
A serialization of selected unpublished parts of "The Revisionaries" ... and my sincere thanks to my paid sponsors.
A.R. Moxon
Tailies! Unpacking the TV show LOST — Season 2: Episodes 4-6
January 2023

Some thoughts on police murder in American, and the gravity of intent.
A.R. Moxon
There's a Scotsman in my bunker! Unpacking the TV show LOST — Season 2: Episodes 1-3
What is a game without rules? What are rules, if we've stopped playing the game?
A.R. Moxon
A quick check-in for subscribers of The Reframe, sent from the new platform
A.R. Moxon
December 2022

Revue is shutting down, as might have been expected. What that means for the newsletter (Substack) and for you (mostly nothing changes).
A.R. Moxon
Everyone’s headed to the lifeboats. For me, this newsletter has become that. A bit about where it’s been; a bit of what’s to come. Hopefully we’re just…
A.R. Moxon
