spade digs earth

earth surrounds

inters in silt what will not rise

gifts of worth

some confound

branch without tree wilts and dies

There had been no liturgy at the first Assize to enthrall the group mind. There had been nothing but Isaac, barrel, ladle, axe. He had done it to them—for them—all by himself. Himself and Jay, the first trustee. Imagine the will it must have required to compel an entire village.