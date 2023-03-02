CONTINUITY - 2
A previously unpublished chapter of "The Revisionaries" begins here (for paid subscribers).
Good day to you. I’m an author, what writes fiction, eh wot. My novel is long. My manuscript was longer. Many chapters that were a part of the original work hit the cutting room floor. That’s publishing for you.
Now I’m serializing some of those chapters for my paying membership.1 You can read all the details here.
< Part 1
spade digs earth
earth surrounds
inters in silt what will not rise
gifts of worth
some confound
branch without tree wilts and dies
There had been no liturgy at the first Assize to enthrall the group mind. There had been nothing but Isaac, barrel, ladle, axe. He had done it to them—for them—all by himself. Himself and Jay, the first trustee. Imagine the will it must have required to compel an entire village.
