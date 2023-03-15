“The weirdest novel of the year!” - The Washington Post

The night before Billy had shipped out to boot camp, he awoke to find his grandfather standing, bedside, in the dark.

Billy must have stirred, or made some subtle shift, because the old man, apparently convinced his audience was at last alert, began to speak. Billy was shocked and embarrassed by the undignified familiarity. His interactions with the paternal line had been heavily structured, standardized, formalized: meals, ceremonies, events, items on a calendar; they were walls to scale, duties to fulfill, unpleasant but unavoidable as dentist appointments or military conscription. But on that night, Grandfather Joseph, with his son dead and no other target remaining for his immortality, had been forced with the heavy air of a man about to embark on a necessary but doomed task, to cast his hope upon his grandson.

“You’re about to experience war,” is how he’d begun.