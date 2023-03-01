Hi all. The last issue was a modest banger on the socials, so there are new readers of The Reframe to greet and welcome.

Greetings! Welcome!

It’s probably a good time to post up a quick rundown of what to expect around here.

You are going to get a long-form essay once a week, with politics and fiction being the alternating topics. The politics essays are on whatever tickles my fancy at the moment. The pop culture essays are series: a deep (deeeeep) dive into “LOST.”

You’re also going to get a reminder from me once every 3 months that if you want to support the newsletter, you can pay whatever you want.

It’s March 1, so this is that reminder. If crass commercialization troubles you, delete this message and the bad times are over until June.

Why pay for a free newsletter?

The paid member's version of The Reframe will be (a handful of members updates and offers aside) exactly the same as the unpaid version.

So why pay? Because while I like doing this, I also think there's value in it. And I also think people should be paid for the value of what they create. I think doing so encourages them to keep creating, and probably makes it a bit easier for them to do so.

Maybe you agree.

However, I'm aware some people can't afford to pay, so there will be no paywall. Everyone gets the same newsletter.

If you can't pay, or don't really see any value to this newsletter, or you’re new and you’d rather wait and see before ponying up, do nothing! You're all set and I still love you very much, as far as you know.

But if you can afford to pay, and agree there's value to this newsletter, and you want to show that by paying, this is how you do that.

I think $10 monthly is fair. That's roughly $2.50 a newsletter. Why, you can't even get an individually-wrapped dill pickle at a gas station for that price anymore.

But anything you want to pay (including $0) is fine with me.

Click here to pay $1/month or $10/year

Click here to pay $2/month or $20/year

Click here to pay $3/month or $30/year

Click here to pay $4/month or $40/year

Click here to pay $5/month or $50/year

Click here to pay $6/month or $60/year

Click here to pay $7/month or $70/year

Click here to pay $8/month or $80/year

Click here to pay $9/month or $90/year

Click here to pay $10/month or $100/year

There’s a Founding Member option, which allows you to pay as much as you want as an annual amount. I’m suggesting a floor of $150/year for this level, and it will come with a personalized autographed copy of my novel, The Revisionaries, along with a personalized autographed copy of any other book I publish during a year in which you are subscribed at this level.

If you choose to pay, thank you!

Either way, I'm going to go on writing these newsletters for as long as I want, and you're going to keep getting them for as long as you want. And if I stop, I presume you'd stop paying.

And that's that.

-Mox